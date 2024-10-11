Take our quiz: Which SF mayoral candidates do you agree with?

We get it. Figuring out whom to vote for can feel like homework. Fret not: The Standard is here to help.

Our quiz on the mayoral election is designed for the everyday San Franciscan. We’ll take your temperature on topics such as homelessness, crime, education, and transportation, then show you the major candidates whose opinions align with yours. Each of the answers corresponds with one or more candidates, and our quiz tallies up how many issues you and each candidate agree on. The quiz is 13 questions and takes no longer than five minutes to complete.