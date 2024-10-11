Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

Take our quiz: Which SF mayoral candidates do you agree with?

Four people gesturing in discussion stand in front of a building with domes, overlaid by large question marks and a colorful meter chart.
Take our quiz to figure out which mayoral candidates you agree with on key issues. | Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard
By Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

We get it. Figuring out whom to vote for can feel like homework. Fret not: The Standard is here to help. 

Our quiz on the mayoral election is designed for the everyday San Franciscan. We’ll take your temperature on topics such as homelessness, crime, education, and transportation, then show you the major candidates whose opinions align with yours. Each of the answers corresponds with one or more candidates, and our quiz tallies up how many issues you and each candidate agree on. The quiz is 13 questions and takes no longer than five minutes to complete. 

An important caveat: The quiz isn’t prescriptive, as the candidates have nuanced and evolving views on many issues. But we’ve done our best to comb through their public platforms, Democratic club questionnaires, and publicly stated views in an attempt to get to the root of their positions on the most pressing problems facing the city. The Standard only included candidates who polled at least 10%.

Quiz designed and built by James Tyner. If you encounter issues using the quiz, contact help@sfstandard.com
Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez can be reached at joefitz@sfstandard.com

