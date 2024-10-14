Ang’s secret menu offers two versions: OG Balut and Balut Three Ways, both $12. The latter is intended as a gateway for diners for whom eating a duck embryo might be a bridge too far. This is not to say Balut Three Ways isn’t an adventure of its own.

The elevated version of the street food starts with two approachable components: an eggshell filled with a rich duck broth and a shard of chicharrones-like fried chicken skin, topped with a smooth yolk mousse. But the third element gave me plenty of pause — because it was a tiny, whole duckling, beer-battered and deep-fried, with a minuscule Mohawk of cilantro atop its delicate head, staring blankly at me. “It’s a sort of balut-ified version of fried chicken,” Ang said. Indeed, it tasted pretty much exactly like chicken, though with a slightly softer texture inside.



Finally, we came to the OG Balut. With Truong’s words of wisdom ringing in my ears — “Don’t forget to add vinegar and salt!” — I selected my duck egg. The warm orb was surprisingly hefty, and I cautiously tapped the wide end with the back of my spoon until the shell gave way.