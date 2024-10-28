Ron, a moviegoer in attendance, said had heard of the Institute through his friends, who are big movie buffs. He said the organization is doing important work in keeping film relevant.

Bonowicz is the founder and sole operator of Odyssey Film Institute, an organization that rents out films on film to theaters across California, such as Balboa Theater in the Outer Richmond and Foreign Cinema in the Mission. On Sunday night, around 75 people came to the Balboa Theater in the Richmond to watch “Scream” screened on 35mm from the Institute’s collection.

Deep within a storage facility in an undisclosed location in the Bay Area, Brett Ryan Bonowicz pulls out a reel of 35-millimeter film for a screening. It’s Alfred Hitchcock’s “Frenzy,” and it’s one of over 225 films, 1,000 trailers, and tons of cartoons — all on 35- and 16-millimeter film — that he owns.

Like all great collectors, Bonowicz, an independent filmmaker who now works as a film projectionist at Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum in Fremont, started off with a humble assortment of three or four prints. He bought his first print relatively recently in 2020. But in a matter of three-ish years, that snowballed into a massive collection that includes classics such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Night of the Living Dead,” and one of his personal favorites “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

“The film collecting has really kind of gotten out of hand,” Bonowicz said. “I have a much larger archive now than anticipated.”

His love of film on film stems from the unique viewing experience it provides, which he said gets him, as well as many others, “up off the couch” and into the theater.

“I love the whole grainy, dark feeling,” agreed Lisandro Lopez, at the “Scream” screening. “I like the little scratches and everything.”

Lopez has seen “Scream” more than 20 times. He brought out Kyle Comstock, who had only seen the film once digitally, specifically so he could see it on 35mm.

Elizabeth Holt, who’s an avid film enthusiast, said it’s the process behind the creation of film on film that really amazes her.