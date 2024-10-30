Burning Man is desperate for cash

The festival has sold a tier of higher-priced tickets since at least 2016 . In 2023, a limited number of more expensive advance tickets were available between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, with 1,000 tickets costing $2,750 each and 3,000 costing $1,500, according to an archived version of Burning Man’s 2023 ticket page.

Burning Man is urgently calling for millions more in donations amid faltering ticket sales and staff layoffs.

As such, the fundraising target for Burning Man has doubled from $10 million to $20 million, Goodell said in a recent blog post. The funds must be raised before 2025 ticket sales begin next year.

“This $5.7M shortfall, combined with a $3M dip in receipts from main-sale tickets and vehicle passes, means that our year-end charitable donation target has essentially doubled to nearly $20M,” she wrote.

Goodell and Burning Man Project spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This isn’t the first time Burning Man has found itself cash-strapped — organizers canceled the event in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions and implemented staff layoffs and pay cuts.

But after canceling, the nonprofit raised $39 million in 2020 and 2021, Goodell said in her recent post, and was able to retain some staff to return post-pandemic. Burning Man eventually returned in 2022.

Some burners said they supported the call for more donations to fund Burning Man.

“I think that every performing artist knows that these organizations don’t make their money from ticket sales, and it’s naive to think Burning Man would,” said Alameda resident Marisa Lenhardt, who has led the Death Guild Thunderdome camp for 20 years.

Mill Valley resident Jim Pettigrew has run Black Rock Yacht Club with his wife and children for two decades. He called Lenhardt’s perspective valid but fears “big money” funding Burning Man, citing the influx of wealthy glampers across the Playa.

“Having big money can be a contaminant when it comes to having an authentic Burning Man experience. But when it brings in big art, it’s a benefit,” Pettigrew said. “My worry is that it could increase the population of billionaires, and there are already quite a few.”