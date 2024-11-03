Inside an artist’s live-work wonderland in Bernal Heights

This is the home and studio of artist Isaac Vazquez Avila, a painter and sculptor whose uncategorizable work has graced everything from gallery walls to tech offices to billboards. His space is a real-life version of the treehouse hideout you designed in your mind when you were 9. Inside the soaring double-height loft, a 20-foot-tall wood ladder leads to various levels of platforms, crawl spaces, and catwalks. Bright green leaves and feathery ferns hang from rafters strung with colored Christmas lights. A winding stair, each tread painted a different color, leads up and up, revealing more mystery rooms and cubbies. A taxidermied pheasant swoops, wings spread, through the room. Hundreds of paintbrushes bloom from cups and jars. Caddies overflow with every possible color of pastel. Tables are set with glue, saws, drills, and spray paint. Rolls of tape in every width and purpose hang from hooks on the wall. A wood lathe is parked in one corner, protected by a box of plexiglass to keep wood shavings from flying into the freshly painted canvases.