Life

Photos: A beautiful Day of the Dead in SF

Thousands observed Día de los Muertos with a festival of altars and colorful procession that wound its way through the Mission District.

The image shows a vibrant Day of the Dead parade at night, with people dressed in colorful outfits, painted faces, and large floral headpieces, holding giant skulls.
Thousands of people adorned in vibrant dresses, elaborate headdresses and detailed skull face paint descended on the Mission District for the annual Day of the Dead procession. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

A year to the day after cancer claimed the life of 42-year-old food photographer Aubrie Pick, her husband Erik Newton stood before an altar erected in her memory.

“Mourning has so many stages, but her spirit is with me today,” he reflected.

The orange marigold-adorned ofrenda was one of dozens that sprang up for San Francisco’s annual Día de los Muertos procession, which drew thousands of people to the heart of the Mission District after sundown on Saturday.

Day of the Dead lore holds that souls of the departed return to visit each year but need guideposts to find their way home. Thus, the altars, or ofrendas, which use mementos as wayfinders for wandering spirits: food, trinkets, notes and most important of all, photographs.

The central role of imagery in the tradition made it a fitting way to grieve someone like Pick, whose life revolved around photography.

“This event feels like we’re here together experiencing this,” her husband said.

The Festival of Altars was the centerpiece of a daylong festival at Potrero Del Sol Park that included live performances, music and the nighttime procession.

A man and child embrace in a sunlit park with a decorated altar of flowers and photographs. People gather around, creating a festive and warm atmosphere.
Erik Newton holds his daughter in front of an ofrenda dedicated to his late wife, Aubrie Pick. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person with vibrant Day of the Dead face paint and braided hair is wearing a colorful embroidered dress and shawl, standing in front of a tree with marigolds.
Alex L. was one of hundreds of people who painted their face in observance of the traditional Mexican holiday. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person in a hat and scarf holds flowers at an outdoor event, surrounded by colorful notes and garlands. People stand in the background on a grassy area.
A person in a hat and scarf holds flowers at an outdoor event, surrounded by colorful notes and garlands. People stand in the background on a grassy area.
An attendee holds marigolds to place at some of the altars. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person in a dark suit and hat holds a smudge stick emitting smoke at night. Colorful banners hang above them, illuminated by a streetlamp.
Tommy Tran burns sage in the procession that made its way through the Mission District after dark on Saturday. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person with sugar skull makeup and yellow flowers in their hair stands behind a fence. Two children, also with skull makeup, peek through the fence.
Axel, Bowie, and Lindsey McClenahan watch skaters do some tricks at the Day of the Dead festival. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A girl in a floral dress and a boy in a white shirt and blue pants hold hands, standing in front of a vibrant bed of orange flowers in a sunny garden.
Rio Rowland and Amanda Gibbon hold hands at the festival in Potrero Del Sol Park. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
The image contains a collage of black and white photos featuring various people in different settings. Shadows partially obscure the pictures.
People admire one of the dozens of ofrendas erected in the park for the annual Festival of Altars. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A stone fountain is adorned with vibrant orange marigolds, surrounded by people sitting and standing in the dimly lit garden setting.
Bright orange marigolds are said to attract souls to the altars. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
Three people in vibrant costumes pose for a selfie outdoors. One wears a red floral headdress, another has a purple feather boa, and the third dons a skeleton outfit.
Ana Perillo, left, Nancy Fraser, center, and Michele Moreci, right, snap some selfies. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A child in skeleton face paint and mariachi costume sits on a man's shoulders, who also has painted face, holding a smartphone amidst a night scene.
Noah Kircher-Allen and Lido watch the procession walk down 24th Street. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
The image features a vintage black-and-white photo, marigold flowers, a lipstick, and a glass skull. Butterflies and a framed picture add decorative touches.
An ofrenda dedicated to Marie Irvine, makeup artist to Marylin Monroe. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

