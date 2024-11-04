Christian McCaffrey is back: 49ers star returns to the practice field

The 49ers have opened the practice window for star running back Christian McCaffrey, who’s yet to play this season as he’s battled Achilles tendinitis.

McCaffrey took part in the 49ers’ practice on Monday as the team emerges from its midseason bye week. Officially, he remains on injured reserve, at least for the time being. The 49ers now have three weeks — until Nov. 25, the day after they play the Green Bay Packers — to officially activate McCaffrey to the 53-man roster so that he can return to in-game action this season.

This latest news is a step in the right direction for McCaffrey, who was first sidelined with tendinitis during training camp in August. Although he returned to practice before the regular season, McCaffrey was surprisingly ruled out of the opener against the New York Jets and subsequently placed on injured reserve with what 49ers general manager John Lynch later classified as “bilateral [both legs] Achilles tendinitis.”

Lynch said McCaffrey’s tendinitis had “flared up” prior to Week 1, encouraging the 49ers to take an ultra-cautious approach with their superstar. McCaffrey has undergone a delicate combination of rest and rehabilitation over the two months since, ramping up his workload in anticipation of a post-bye return.

A key has been to avoid the return of inflammation to his Achilles during the ramp-up; so far, that has been successful — McCaffrey underwent a series of simulated practices over the past several days to ensure he was ready to rejoin his teammates.