Think of it like a tech boot camp, but instead of teaching people how to code and break into the industry, it synthesized approaches for how to leave it.

He runs a community for job seekers , giving him a front-row seat to the desperation (and demoralization) folks are feeling. On Saturday, he aimed to give attendees a pathway to a job in another field: “I think more people would consider switching industries if they knew how,” he said. “That’s my call to action.”

“It’s brutal — companies will drop you at the drop of a hat,” event organizer Albert Qian said at the kickoff.

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, dozens of people gathered in a church in the Presidio to discuss life’s big questions. No, not around religion: about whether it was time to leave the technology industry for good .

“You see news article after news article about layoffs, everyone’s looking for a job, something’s posted on LinkedIn for an hour and there’s 200-plus applicants already, and you’re grinding at these interviews,” he said. “It wears on you.”

Software engineer Jacques Beauvoir said he showed up because he’s done some soul-searching since getting laid off from a tech job a few years ago and feels that the industry can lack both stability and purpose.

During one session, career coaches and recruiters doled out advice on résumé tweaks, transferable skills, and strategies for changing industries.

Panels featured people who had left tech for entrepreneurship — like a customer success manager turned hat maker and a data scientist who started a tutoring business — as well as those who work in other industries like social work and real estate, or trades like painting, plumbing, and cabinetry.

Another attendee also said he’s thought about switching careers since struggling to find a new position after losing his tech job several months ago. Learning a trade — like being an electrician or working in HVAC — has started to look more appealing.

“It’s not something I considered until recently. I assumed I was going to stay in tech ’cause that’s where the money is,” he said. But his perspective is shifting and the stigma is sloughing away. His dad just bought a house in Mexico thanks to money earned from working in the trades, he said: “Those careers are actually pretty stable. It’s hard work, but the work is there.”

That refrain came through loud and clear on a panel with a half-dozen trade workers. Morgan Haines, who owns a house painting company, talked about the constant need for workers, and when Rickey Dunbar, who runs an electrical business, mentioned earning $600,000 a year, the audience’s ears seemed to perk up.

While Dunbar and Haines both told The Standard that they haven’t hired any former techies for their businesses yet, they hope the conference inspires someone to consider the switch.