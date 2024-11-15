49ers vs. Seahawks: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

The 49ers notched a big road win over the Seattle Seahawks last month. Now, their divisional rematches begin. Over the back half of this regular season, the 49ers will see all three of their NFC West adversaries again — starting with this grudge match. Games against the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals await in December and January, respectively.
What gives Sunday’s tilt added importance? For one, the 49ers are just 1-2 in NFC West play so far and a team’s intra-divisional record is used as a key tiebreaker when the season ends. So the losses to the Rams and Cardinals have put added emphasis on beating Seattle again.
This also marks a chance for the 49ers to notch their third consecutive win prior to tough road trips to Green Bay and Buffalo. If this is indeed to be another signature November run for the 49ers, defending the home turf on Sunday is a must.
Here are our predictions.
Brock Purdy’s passer rating over 100
Lombardi: OVER
Purdy is 5-0 against the Seahawks, meaning he’s on his way to paying Seattle back for the damage Russell Wilson did to the 49ers (he was 16-4 against them as a Seahawk). Following Purdy’s demolition of Seattle last month, there’s little reason to believe he can’t deliver an encore.
Kawakami: OVER
I’d love to zig a little here and pick the “100 or lower” for Purdy, but he’s had some of the biggest games of his career against the Seahawks’ pass defense, including a 129.3 rating earlier this season. Something about this matchup just fits him.
49er with the most yards from scrimmage, rushing and receiving
Lombardi: CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY
He certainly watched Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley take the NFL rushing lead on Thursday night. Remember, that was McCaffrey’s title last season — and he’s undoubtedly motivated to show he could’ve defended it if healthy from the jump. Tampa gambled heavily against the 49ers’ run game last week, opening up Purdy and the pass attack. Perhaps a swing in the opposite direction from Seattle’s defense is coming.
Kawakami: MCCAFFREY
I suspect that the 49ers will really want to get the running game going after McCaffrey generally was shut down on the ground in his 2024 debut last week in Tampa Bay. Feels like a setup for at least one McCaffrey 50-yard-plus TD.
49ers defensive player with the most big plays
We’re defining big plays as sacks + forced fumbles + fumble recoveries + interceptions.
Lombardi: FRED WARNER
Nick Bosa consistently delivers massive games against the Seahawks — he logged a staggering 14 pressures in Seattle last month — but the hip pointer is slowing the edge rusher. So let’s default to other superstar on this defense. That’s the future Hall of Famer Warner.
Kawakami: DEOMMODORE LENOIR
I’m not always a sucker for the easy storyline, but I’ll say oh well: Days after Lenoir signed his much-deserved $88.8 million extension, I’m guessing that he’ll write all our stories for us with at least one interception and his usual sterling coverage.
Non-star who makes a big splash
Lombardi: RICKY PEARSALL
We both picked him last week and the rookie didn’t let us down. Why not go back to Pearsall? The long touchdown early against Tampa Bay was the splash play, but Purdy’s trust in him on the game-winning drive might’ve been even more notable. McCaffrey creates more one-one-one opportunities for others, and Pearsall can beat single coverage.
Kawakami: CHRIS CONLEY
I’ll promote Lenoir out of this category and give a nod to Conley, who was hurt last week but probably will be in the WR rotation this week as the backup “X” behind Jauan Jennings. Purdy has shown that he trusts Conley in big spots.
Game prediction
Lombardi: 49ers 31, Seahawks 17
I predicted a blowout last week — a prognostication that was almost singlehandedly destroyed by the 49ers’ special teams meltdown. I’m going for it again because I think the 49ers are due for one of their signature November routs. Their offense and defense are both delivering. If special teams doesn’t screw it up, the 49ers are significantly better than Seattle.
Kawakami: 49ers 27, Seahawks 24
I’ll be surprised if the 49ers blow out the Seahawks, who are coming off a bye and probably will have DK Metcalf back this week. It’ll probably be another close game. The 49ers will probably have a special teams mistake. And I’m sure Kyle Shanahan can’t wait to put another game on Jake Moody’s foot. But I’ll predict the 49ers survive this one, too.