49ers vs. Seahawks: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Lombardi: 49ers 31, Seahawks 17

I predicted a blowout last week — a prognostication that was almost singlehandedly destroyed by the 49ers’ special teams meltdown. I’m going for it again because I think the 49ers are due for one of their signature November routs. Their offense and defense are both delivering. If special teams doesn’t screw it up, the 49ers are significantly better than Seattle.



Kawakami: 49ers 27, Seahawks 24

I’ll be surprised if the 49ers blow out the Seahawks, who are coming off a bye and probably will have DK Metcalf back this week. It’ll probably be another close game. The 49ers will probably have a special teams mistake. And I’m sure Kyle Shanahan can’t wait to put another game on Jake Moody’s foot. But I’ll predict the 49ers survive this one, too.