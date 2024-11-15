Trump’s reelection and the California results were the final nail in the coffin for police reform, some law enforcement officials say. Over the past seven years, San Francisco police have been undergoing a reform effort that includes new tactics meant to reduce fatal shootings and policies that reduce racially biased policing.

Another former officer said many of his colleagues think the election signals a return to a tough-on-crime approach — meaning police can work without feeling like every action will result in an investigation by the department or the city’s watchdog agency. This sentiment comes despite the fact that the Police Commission — the policy-making body for the SFPD — hasn’t changed its mandate or lost any of its powers. Earlier this year the commission even passed a ban on pretext stops, which the police union continues to fight.