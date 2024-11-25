If it’s just the two of you, grab seats from the handful at Copra’s bar (if you ask us, the best seats in the house). Not only are you that much closer to the excellent cocktails, but you have access to the entirety of the modern Indian restaurant’s regular menu. Chef Sri Gopinathan takes diners on a journey to his home state of Kerala in southwestern India through Thattukada fried chicken, a spicy street food fragrant with fennel, and black cod Pollichathu, a celebratory dish featuring shallot-crusted fish wrapped in banana leaves.