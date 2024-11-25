The Bay’s next sports icon has arrived — and he’s only 18

The puck deflected off a defender’s skate, then past the goalie for the score. It was the first goal of the Sharks’ season and of Celebrini’s NHL career. The crowd went nuts, roaring down at the rookie. Celebrini peeled himself off the ice and started roaring back, before getting mauled by his teammates.

On Oct. 10, at San Jose’s SAP Center, in the first period of the Sharks’ 2024 home opener against the St. Louis Blues, Celebrini received a cross-ice pass from forward William Eklund. Celebrini glided coolly into the Blues’ zone, appraising the defense. Then, seeing a lane, he spun, and with an artful, languid whip — while getting shoved in the back by a much larger defenseman — he sent an off-balance, backhanded shot at the net.

Seven minutes. That’s how long it took for Macklin Celebrini to make his case as the Bay Area’s next great sports star.

Macklin got hurt in that first game against St. Louis and spent several weeks on injured reserve. The Sharks were careful bringing him back, and his absence dulled the hype. His second game back, however, he scored two more goals, including a magical no-look slapshot — Patrick Mahomes on ice. Proclamations of his potential once again rang forth rhapsodically from San Jose.

He’s the son of famed sports trainer Rick Celebrini, who has spent the last five years as the Warriors’ vice president of player health and performance. Rick used to bring Macklin around Warriors practices, exposing him from an early age to the ways of elite athletes. Some of those pros — in particular, the Warriors’ Draymond Green — are now among his biggest fans.

A kid from North Vancouver, Celebrini spent the 2023-24 season playing for Boston University, where, at 17, he became the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award. The previous season, playing in the United States Hockey League, he was named player of the year, rookie of the year, and forward of the year — the first to ever win that trifecta.

This is not hyperbole. Most players don’t debut in the NHL until they’re 23 or 24. Celebrini’s only 18.

San Jose is already head-over-skates about Celebrini, who was picked first in last year’s NHL draft. “He’s a game changer,” said JD Young, who hosts the podcast “ Locked on Sharks. ” “He is the foundation that you build a successful organization around. The sky’s the limit for him.”

“I was sitting with my wife … and I just said to her, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe that just happened,’” said Randy Hahn, the Sharks’ play-by-play announcer. (The game was televised on ESPN, so Hahn was watching from the stands instead of the press box.) “It was a seminal moment, I think, for our franchise. We’ve never had this scenario before: the next-big-thing player. It’s totally reenergizing. Macklin is an outlier. He’s special.”

To someone like me, who knows very little about hockey, the moment was illuminating: gutsy, but also balletic; fearless, but full of style. To Sharks fans, it was prophetic.

“I’m impressed by him, to say the least,” he said. “He’s being compared to the greats at 18, man. LeBron James was being compared to the greats at 18, and he outlived it. Mack has that thing. Whatever people’s hopes are for what he will become, he’ll outdo that.”

Following the Warriors’ Nov. 15 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, I asked Green about the young hockey phenom. Green had been ejected from the game that night, and the Warriors had finished sloppily, so his previous answers to reporters had been terse. But when I asked about Celebrini, he lit up.

Perhaps nobody in the Bay Area is more excited than a fellow star, Green. The night of Oct. 10, he was seated beside Rick and the rest of the Celebrini family in a box at the SAP Center. He has since taken to rocking Celebrini’s jersey at press conferences.

“If I have to say he reminds of someone, I’d say it’s a young Steph Curry,” said broadcaster Brodie Brazil, who has been reporting on Bay Area sports since the 2000s. He witnessed the rise of each of the region’s recent megastars, including Curry, Klay Thompson, Brock Purdy, and Buster Posey. He’s seen a few fizzle out, too. “Of course, Steph transformed basketball, and it’s a bit hyperbolic to compare anyone to him. But there was that same sense of, OK, [Celebrini] could and should be special.”

‘He’s in every scrum’

The first step: winning. “At the end of the day, the cultural impact has to intersect with success,” said Hahn, the Sharks’ play-by-play announcer. “Otherwise a player’s cultural impact is negligible.”

I attended the Sharks’ Nov. 18 home matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. There were just as many Red Wings fans as Sharks supporters, and a good many empty seats, too. Celebrini is playing the Bay Area’s least popular sport, for its least popular team. Even if he plays as advertised, what will it take to ensure people notice?

He has a high hill to climb. Though the Sharks weren’t always bad — less than a decade ago, they were competing in the Stanley Cup — they are not very good right now. They’re also not very popular, ranking among the lowest-drawing teams in both the NHL and the Bay Area.

Sports history is littered with the husks of generational talents who failed to reach their as-billed potential. So what does it take to avoid such a fate? And what will it require of Celebrini, specifically?

“Let’s be honest,” Brazil said. “A great, legendary player on a bad team — nobody’s going to think highly of them.” Even Curry was not Steph Curry until the Warriors started winning NBA championships.

Success on the ice requires, among other things, a willingness to work for it. Success off the ice mandates other, less tangible qualities: charisma, poise, level-headedness, good looks. Great news for Sharks fans: Just about everyone I spoke to insisted Celebrini displays all these in spades.

“He’s got an incredible work ethic,” said Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL writer for ESPN, “which tracks back to his days at Boston University. I think there’s going to be a lot of magnetism to the idea of him being the Great Hope. And there’s pressure that comes with that. But the thing about Macklin that I’m struck by is, he’s charismatic. He’s funny. He’s a good-looking guy. He’s handling it.”

Some of Celebrini’s precocious polish is no doubt a product of his father, who makes his living nurturing athletic talent. Before joining the Warriors, Rick Celebrini worked for the Vancouver Canucks and MLS Whitecaps. He’s also a renowned physiotherapist and, outside the Warriors, has worked closely with superstars like Steve Nash, who used to come over for dinner.

Growing up, Macklin picked up much — habits, comportment, tenacity — through osmosis. When Rick moved the family down to the Bay Area, a pre-teen Macklin started hanging around the Warriors’ practice facilities.

“I’ve known him since he was maybe 10,” said Green. “I went to see Mac play when he was playing with Chicago Steel when we were in Chicago, and this dude came in and chucked him crazy. Mac came back right down the ice and chucked the dude back. Mac didn’t fall; he went right back at him, boom, and just skated to the penalty box. When your best player has that type of attitude, it sets up your organization for success.