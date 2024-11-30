Gallery of 28 photos

Plum came as Rebecca from 'Cyber Punk Edge Runners.' | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Xavier Francois, 19, wearing a Tim Burton poncho. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Chris Fox was dressed as Wookiee warrior Chewbacca, if a bit shorter than the seven-foot Peter Mayhew in 'Star Wars.' | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Jordan McCarty shows off his Rebel Alliance tattoo at the Bounty Hunter booth. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Eden Perets, 19, was dressed as Shinoa from 'Seraph of the End,' while Riley Quinn wasdressed as Mika. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Artist Terry Huddleston at his booth at Fan Expo 2024. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Chris Roman, 50, dressed as Rengoku from 'Demon Slayer,' while Ellen Roman, 17, dressed as Mitsuri. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Replica guns for sale at the Jones Bones booth. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Rory Lunbeck and Manuel Pinto are part of the 501st Legion's Golden Gate Garrison. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Kristopher Larson and Steve Mead show off their working droid replicas. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

A member of the Terror Dog Squad displays his 'Ghostbusters' Zap & Blast Proton Blaster. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

These Proton Packs replicate Egon Spengler and Peter Venkman's equipment eerily well. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Aden Collins, 20, dressed as the Hunter from Tom Clancy’s 'Division.' | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Corrina Spalding, 25, dressed as Jinx from League of Legends. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Vendors at Fan Expo sell everything from comic books to earrings to build-your-own light saber kits. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

The expo takes up three floors of Moscone West, with sections for various fandoms. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Luca Wade, 17, dressed as Powder from 'Arcade,' Sophie Mack, 17, dressed as Cowgirl Tifa from 'Final Fantasy, 'and Corrine Dumont, 17, dressed as Chidori from 'Persona 3.' | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Anime and manga are eternally popular, with numerous artists present. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

San Francisco's version of Comic-Con draws everybody out. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Danni Garcia says her best-selling item is an image of Godzilla in Japanese woodblock style. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Jaden, 20, dressed as Alastor from 'Hazbin Hotel.' | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Keanna Francisco, 24, left, and Alex Dueppen, 26, dressed as 'Call of Duty' players. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

1980s television personality ALF never went away. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Flying Raijin Man gives the thumbs up. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

James Huston, a security guard working the event, poses with a "Star Wars" Royal Guard. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

The Bounty Hunter booth was where every Star Wars fan gathered at one point or anther, cantina-style. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Who doesn't want to walk out with a plush? | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard