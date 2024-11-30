It takes 10 months to build a working model of R2-D2, according to Kristopher Larson and Steve Mead, the “Star Wars” mega-fans behind the adorable beeping droid. Operated via remote control, their version of “Artoo” makes 36 distinct sounds, drawn from the three cinematic trilogies in which the plucky astromech appears.
One of their models was built for Larson’s daughter’s wedding. “She doesn’t know ‘Star Wars,’ but she knows my passion for droids,” he said as a Darth Vader approvingly extended a gloved hand toward. “She was like, ‘Yes, I want the 50-year-old guy to be my ring bearer.’”
Two R2-D2s, along with several other robotic creations from Tattooine, spent Friday evening patrolling Moscone Center West for the preview night of Fan Expo, San Francisco’s biggest annual gathering of anime fans, Trekkies, cosplay enthusiasts, and anyone willing to devote hundreds of hours to building a droid (or maybe a Ghostbusters proton pack).
Ahead of the weekend’s main event, featuring appearances from “Star Trek: Voyager” captain Kate Mulgrew, Indiana Jones sidekick John Rhys-Davies, “Mandalorian” bad guy Giancarlo Esposito, and many others, The Standard ventured over to nerd out with this massive mingling of cinematic universes.
Gallery of 28 photos
the slideshow
Who ya gonna call?
Four members of the “Terror Dog Squad,” a group of “Ghostheads,” or “Ghostbusters” superfans, based in Sacramento, were only too happy to show off their custom-built proton packs used for disabling paranormal entities in preparation for trapping them. (Yes, they also have a trap. Yes, it emits smoke.)
Michael Phariss started with a version produced by Hasbro, then replaced some of the plastic with parts of his own, using the Ghostbusters Reference Library to trick out a device like in the original film. Besides the obvious camaraderie, what’s the best thing about the fandom? “June 8. It’s ‘Ghostbusters Day,’ the anniversary of that film’s release,” Phariss said. “They do it in [NYC’s] Tribeca, at the actual hook-and-ladder firehouse. It was the 40th anniversary this year.”
The Pokémon bad boys
Moments after walking into their first Fan Expo, San Francisco residents Kalynn Blakely and August Sage thought the experience was almost overwhelming. But they were committed to having fun and spreading good cheer as two-third of Team Rocket, the evil crime syndicate from Pokémon.
“I’m Jessie, but I just didn’t want to bother with my wig tonight,” Blakely said, before qualifying their commitment to being bad guys. “We’re not evil — we’re definitely chill,” he said. “Good trouble!”
Some costumes just come together by accident
Sophia Herbert wasn’t trying to dress as anyone in particular, she said, but when people kept calling her Misa, she knew she had no choice but to lean into the heroic model-actress character from “Death Note.”
“I played into it, and I did her hair, and now I just look like her,” the Reno resident said. “Like, I wasn’t trying. But everyone’s like “Hi Misa!”
For her part, Zorba Herbert was Leeloo, the kinetic and sprite-like divinity played by Milla Jovovich in ’90s cult film “The Fifth Element.” Citing her “naive, innocent nature that is still so intelligent,” Zorba said the best, um, element, of her Leeloo look was the harness she fashioned out of rubber. “I made it on a whim,” she said. “Like, ‘I don’t know how, but let’s make it happen. I put up a bunch of rubber straps and it worked!””
Lilith and the Man-dad-lorian
Sometimes, a sci-fi convention is for family bonding, as with father-daughter duo Erik and Addie Angle, who live an hour north of Sacramento. Addie was dressed as Lilith from “Hazbin Hotel,” while girl dad Erik committed to Din Djarin, better known as the the Mandalorian.
While he lacked a jetpack or a flame-thrower on his right wrist, Erik was excited to show off his personalized “Mando-puter,” which he had custom-made. “To me, cosplay is all about family,” he said, “so I’ve got the initials of all my kids right on that.”