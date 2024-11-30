Skip to main content
Photos: Star Wars, Pokémon, anime superfans gather at SF’s answer to Comic-Con

Every cinematic universe under the sun collides at the Moscone Center this weekend for Fan Expo.

Two people stand smiling with custom robot replicas and props. They wear matching orange and blue uniforms with robot designs, in front of a sci-fi backdrop.
Kristopher Larson and Steve Mead spend almost as much time building a single R2-D2 as Luke Skywalker’s uncle wanted him to stay on Tattooine. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By Astrid Kane

It takes 10 months to build a working model of R2-D2, according to Kristopher Larson and Steve Mead, the “Star Wars” mega-fans behind the adorable beeping droid. Operated via remote control, their version of “Artoo” makes 36 distinct sounds, drawn from the three cinematic trilogies in which the plucky astromech appears. 

One of their models was built for Larson’s daughter’s wedding. “She doesn’t know ‘Star Wars,’ but she knows my passion for droids,” he said as a Darth Vader approvingly extended a gloved hand toward. “She was like, ‘Yes, I want the 50-year-old guy to be my ring bearer.’”

Two R2-D2s, along with several other robotic creations from Tattooine, spent Friday evening patrolling Moscone Center West for the preview night of Fan Expo, San Francisco’s biggest annual gathering of anime fans, Trekkies, cosplay enthusiasts, and anyone willing to devote hundreds of hours to building a droid (or maybe a Ghostbusters proton pack). 

Ahead of the weekend’s main event, featuring appearances from “Star Trek: Voyager” captain Kate Mulgrew, Indiana Jones sidekick John Rhys-Davies, “Mandalorian” bad guy Giancarlo Esposito, and many others, The Standard ventured over to nerd out with this massive mingling of cinematic universes.

Who ya gonna call?

Four people in Ghostbusters costumes stand side by side, holding equipment, in front of a convention booth with a &quot;Terror Dog Squad&quot; banner.
Todd Williams, Franklin Nagayo, Michael Phariss, and Aaron Self of the Terror Dog Squad rocking their Ghostbusters. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Four members of the “Terror Dog Squad,” a group of “Ghostheads,” or “Ghostbusters” superfans, based in Sacramento, were only too happy to show off their custom-built proton packs used for disabling paranormal entities in preparation for trapping them. (Yes, they also have a trap. Yes, it emits smoke.)

Michael Phariss started with a version produced by Hasbro, then replaced some of the plastic with parts of his own, using the Ghostbusters Reference Library to trick out a device like in the original film. Besides the obvious camaraderie, what’s the best thing about the fandom? “June 8. It’s ‘Ghostbusters Day,’ the anniversary of that film’s release,” Phariss said. “They do it in [NYC’s] Tribeca, at the actual hook-and-ladder firehouse. It was the 40th anniversary this year.”

The Pokémon bad boys

Two people in matching &quot;R&quot; shirts pose in front of anime art and collectible figures, with a giant Charizard card backdrop. They smile, exuding fun and excitement.
Kalynn Blakely and August Sage decided to be Pokémon bad guys for their first Fan Expo. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Moments after walking into their first Fan Expo, San Francisco residents Kalynn Blakely and August Sage thought the experience was almost overwhelming. But they were committed to having fun and spreading good cheer as two-third of Team Rocket, the evil crime syndicate from Pokémon.

“I’m Jessie, but I just didn’t want to bother with my wig tonight,” Blakely said, before qualifying their commitment to being bad guys. “We’re not evil — we’re definitely chill,” he said. “Good trouble!”

Some costumes just come together by accident

Two people in cosplay outfits stand in front of a booth with various collectibles and figurines. The setting is a convention hall with bright lighting.
Sophie Herbert, left, showed up to Fan Expo quasi-accidentally dressed as Misa from the manga series 'Death Note,' while Zorba Herbert held up her 'multi-pass' as Leeloo from 'The Fifth Element.' | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Sophia Herbert wasn’t trying to dress as anyone in particular, she said, but when people kept calling her Misa, she knew she had no choice but to lean into the heroic model-actress character from “Death Note.”

“I played into it, and I did her hair, and now I just look like her,” the Reno resident said. “Like, I wasn’t trying. But everyone’s like “Hi Misa!”

For her part, Zorba Herbert was Leeloo, the kinetic and sprite-like divinity played by Milla Jovovich in ’90s cult film “The Fifth Element.” Citing her “naive, innocent nature that is still so intelligent,” Zorba said the best, um, element, of her Leeloo look was the harness she fashioned out of rubber. “I made it on a whim,” she said. “Like, ‘I don’t know how, but let’s make it happen. I put up a bunch of rubber straps and it worked!””

Lilith and the Man-dad-lorian

A person in detailed sci-fi armor stands next to another in a long purple dress and crown, both posing confidently against a plain background.
Father-daughter duo Erik and Addie Angle show that cosplay can be for the whole family. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Sometimes, a sci-fi convention is for family bonding, as with father-daughter duo Erik and Addie Angle, who live an hour north of Sacramento. Addie was dressed as Lilith from “Hazbin Hotel,” while girl dad Erik committed to Din Djarin, better known as the the Mandalorian.

While he lacked a jetpack or a flame-thrower on his right wrist, Erik was excited to show off his personalized “Mando-puter,” which he had custom-made. “To me, cosplay is all about family,” he said, “so I’ve got the initials of all my kids right on that.”

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

