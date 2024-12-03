The 6 biggest reasons the 49ers shouldn’t end the Kyle Shanahan era

Forget the I’m-so-mad-you’ve-gotta-fire-the-coach-immediately overreactions that surround every NFL team — especially the 49ers. That irrationality is simply the cost of doing billions of dollars worth of business in the loud new-media world.



Kyle Shanahan can take it. He makes the big bucks, so he gets the credit when the 49ers do well and massive heat when they’re struggling — as, of course, they have through the entire 2024 season. Flame on.



But sane hiring and firing decisions can’t be made in an emotional hothouse; Jed York has done the impulsive thing a time or two before. He has learned a great deal from those errors over the years. And under a calmer, more practical analysis, there is just one outcome over the next few weeks that could lead to the 49ers and Shanahan breaking up at the end of this dismal season.



If the players demonstrably lose all faith and purpose and get crushed over the last five games, that’d be a sign that important things are dissipating, and maybe it’s time for something new.



But I don’t expect anything like that to be displayed Sunday at Levi’s Stadium against the Chicago Bears — or at any of the 49ers’ remaining games this season. Not even with Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both getting placed on injured reserve after sustaining injuries in Sunday’s loss to the Bills. Not even if the 49ers judiciously extend the time off for both Nick Bosa and Trent Williams, who have missed the last two games. Not even if the 49ers start to give more playing time to younger, unproved backups and wind down the seasons for Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Charvarius Ward, and others.



I still expect the 5-7 49ers to play hard under Shanahan and, to some extent, to play hard for him. It didn’t always look that way Sunday during their 35-10 loss in Buffalo, but that was during a snowstorm at the end of back-to-back long road trips and after the 49ers watched McCaffrey hobble off the field with a season-ending injury. That game was going to look funky whether the 49ers were 9-2 or 5-6 going into it.



I expect that whatever’s left of this roster will fight for the continuation of this era and work to elevate themselves in 2025. Of course, with so many missing stars, the 49ers might not win the majority of the next five games. They might get overcome at times by more talented units. But I don’t think Shanahan and John Lynch have assembled a group — even a patched-together group — of quitters.