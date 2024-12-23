Skip to main content
Photos: Surfers brave sneaker waves, pier-smashing swells

A surfer in a black wetsuit rides a powerful, frothy wave in the ocean, with water splashing dramatically around them.
Julian Skerrett catches a wave before breaking his board Monday at Fort Point in San Francisco. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard
By Adahlia Cole and Jennifer Wadsworth

Pier-smashing swells and warnings about sneaker waves kept pretty much all but diehard surfers from San Francisco beaches Monday.

Julian Skerrett trekked from Corte Madera to scope out surf spots on the foggy coast.

“We didn’t actually know what the waves were going to be like,” he said.

After checking out Baker Beach with his brother and some friends, the group decided to venture into Fort Point, where the waves were more to their liking.

“They’re big, they’re hunky, they’re a little mean,” Skerett said. “But we’re up for it.”

His buddy Pasha Meydbray of Mill Valley said the ocean was something to behold as waves and winds pummeled the shores.

A surfer rides a wave near the base of a large, rust-colored bridge structure. In the background, there are hilly, grassy landscapes under an overcast sky.
A surfer at Fort Point. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard
Four young men stand on a wet walkway near the ocean, three in wetsuits holding surfboards, and one in casual clothes. The Golden Gate Bridge is in the background.
Dylan Grimmer, Anthony Skerrett, Julian Skerrett, and Pasha Meydbray take advantage of the high surf. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard
A surfer in a black wetsuit rides a breaking wave, skillfully balancing on a surfboard, while another person watches from the water's surface nearby.
Sneaker waves can “sweep across the beach without warning and pull people into the sea,” NWS meteorologist Dial Hoang says. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard

“It’s one of the biggest swells of the year,” he said. “And the waves are sick.”

But only seasoned surfers should try to ride them, he added: “Don’t surf if you don’t know what you’re doing.”

Dylan Grimmer, who hails from Lagunitas, echoed that warning.

“You should kinda know your skill level and not push yourself to go into too big waves,” he said.

Waves crash forcefully against a seawall, splashing water high. Nearby, people stand on a walkway taking photos, with parked cars and green cliffs in the background.
Waves crash against the sea wall, soaking observers. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard
A surfer in a wetsuit is paddling on a surfboard through churning, foamy ocean waves, heading away from a rocky shoreline.
Meydbray of Mill Valley launches into the choppy surf. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard

They weren’t too big for Kyle Compton, who rented a board for a ride at Fort Point on his way to Stinson Beach with his girlfriend.

Though the swells weren’t as daunting as he thought they’d be, “it was a good time.”

Even so, he said, “if in doubt, don’t go out.”

“The current’s pretty strong, so you don’t want to put someone else’s life at risk trying to rescue you,” he added. “But if you’re confident, have fun.”

