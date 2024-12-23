Photos: Surfers brave sneaker waves, pier-smashing swells

Pier-smashing swells and warnings about sneaker waves kept pretty much all but diehard surfers from San Francisco beaches Monday.
Julian Skerrett trekked from Corte Madera to scope out surf spots on the foggy coast.
“We didn’t actually know what the waves were going to be like,” he said.
After checking out Baker Beach with his brother and some friends, the group decided to venture into Fort Point, where the waves were more to their liking.
“They’re big, they’re hunky, they’re a little mean,” Skerett said. “But we’re up for it.”
His buddy Pasha Meydbray of Mill Valley said the ocean was something to behold as waves and winds pummeled the shores.
“It’s one of the biggest swells of the year,” he said. “And the waves are sick.”
But only seasoned surfers should try to ride them, he added: “Don’t surf if you don’t know what you’re doing.”
Dylan Grimmer, who hails from Lagunitas, echoed that warning.
“You should kinda know your skill level and not push yourself to go into too big waves,” he said.
They weren’t too big for Kyle Compton, who rented a board for a ride at Fort Point on his way to Stinson Beach with his girlfriend.
Though the swells weren’t as daunting as he thought they’d be, “it was a good time.”
Even so, he said, “if in doubt, don’t go out.”
“The current’s pretty strong, so you don’t want to put someone else’s life at risk trying to rescue you,” he added. “But if you’re confident, have fun.”