Photos: Surfers brave sneaker waves, pier-smashing swells

“We didn’t actually know what the waves were going to be like,” he said.

Julian Skerrett trekked from Corte Madera to scope out surf spots on the foggy coast.

Pier-smashing swells and warnings about sneaker waves kept pretty much all but diehard surfers from San Francisco beaches Monday.

His buddy Pasha Meydbray of Mill Valley said the ocean was something to behold as waves and winds pummeled the shores.

“They’re big, they’re hunky, they’re a little mean,” Skerett said. “But we’re up for it.”

After checking out Baker Beach with his brother and some friends, the group decided to venture into Fort Point, where the waves were more to their liking.

“You should kinda know your skill level and not push yourself to go into too big waves,” he said.

Dylan Grimmer, who hails from Lagunitas, echoed that warning.

But only seasoned surfers should try to ride them, he added: “Don’t surf if you don’t know what you’re doing.”

“It’s one of the biggest swells of the year,” he said. “And the waves are sick.”

They weren’t too big for Kyle Compton, who rented a board for a ride at Fort Point on his way to Stinson Beach with his girlfriend.

Though the swells weren’t as daunting as he thought they’d be, “it was a good time.”

Even so, he said, “if in doubt, don’t go out.”