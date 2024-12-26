Like an American, apparently, I wait for the bubbling-hot stew to cool down so as to not obliterate my tongue. But owner Abdul AlRammah — who opened his other Tenderloin restaurant, Yemen Kitchen , almost a decade ago — says that back home, there is no waiting around like a wimp. A few people (“especially men”) circle the boiling bowl and, “with the heat plus the spice, they race to see who can eat more.”

AlRammah’s saltah is big enough for two or three. It should be enjoyed with the large, made-to-order flatbread ($3), which comes out of a clay oven both crackery and soft, with just a breath of sweetness — the perfect bland foil for all the deep flavor. You’re also going to want it for swiping up ful medames ($14), a dish of braised fava beans that is traditionally served for breakfast.



Of course you should also try the Yemeni kebab ($18), made with ground beef and lamb mixed with cumin, chopped onion, and cilantro. Or maybe the chicken kabsa ($23), a rice dish that’s a bit like an Indian biriyani, served with a pico-de-gallo-ish side made of fresh tomatoes, serranos, onions, and cilantro.



A former Yemen soccer star who has been cooking in the U.S. for decades, AlRammah has his memorabilia on display. Though today, much of the area’s Yemeni population is in the East Bay and Fresno, his immediate community is in the neighborhood — and he lives just a couple of blocks away. “Many [Yemeni] families have lived in the Tenderloin for some 40 years,” he says.