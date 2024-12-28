49ers vs. Lions: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Who’ll remain with the 49ers in 2025? That’s the most relevant question entering the final game of the 2024 calendar year against the Detroit Lions.

This is a rematch of the epic NFC Championship Game from last season, which saw the 49ers rally from a 17-point deficit to beat Detroit 34-31. In the 11 months since then, a lot has gone wrong for the 49ers. Their dreams for this season are dead and the focus is on regrouping for 2025.

A particular player to watch is 49ers kicker Jake Moody, who grew up a Lions fan in the Detroit suburbs and went to college at Michigan. Moody surged to begin this season, making 13 of his first 14 kicks, but has made only 10 of 16 since suffering a high ankle sprain in October. One of those critical misses came in last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, sparking outside speculation about Moody’s future with the 49ers.

“I believe he is going to be our guy,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday. “Hopefully he can get to this offseason, heal up and find a stroke again and play at a high level. I think he will because he’s real talented. I think he’s made of the right stuff, just from a mental standpoint and everything and I think he has all the tools to be a great kicker in the this league. He’s still working to find that, though.”

The 49ers’ offensive line is also straining to find the finish line. With starting left tackle Trent Williams, starting left guard Aaron Banks and top swing tackle Jaylon Moore all done for the season, the 49ers will field a ragtag left side against Detroit — especially since third-string left tackle Spencer Burford (calf) also might not play. Newcomers Charlie Heck, Austen Pleasants and Sebastian Gutierrez may the only options to protect quarterback Brock Purdy’s blind side.

This isn’t a welcome birthday present for Purdy, who turns 25 today. But no one said the NFL was supposed to be easy.