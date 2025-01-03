Gallery of 5 photos

A customer at Gigi’s, San Francisco’s only Vietnamese-inspired wine bar. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard

Just one month after opening, the dining room is packed Saturday. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard

Gigi's menu of small plates features Vietnamese and other Southeast Asian flavors. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard

Next door to the bar, guests can buy bottles at Gigi's Wine Shop. | Source: Adahlia Cole for The Standard