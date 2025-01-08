Continuing San Francisco’s impressive streak of booking top-tier electronic musicians to perform at large-scale public events, the NBA announced Wednesday that next month’s All-Star Weekend will feature dance-pop DJ and producer Zedd, electronic duo the Chainsmokers, and a third, yet-to-be-announced artist.

The German-born Zedd will kick off the weekend on Feb. 14 at the Michelob Ultra Courtside Concert at Pier 48, a few blocks from Chase Center. Two nights later, the New York-based Chainsmokers will headline the All-Star Postgame Concert.