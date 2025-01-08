Skip to main content
NBA All-Star Weekend announces two top-tier EDM performers

Tickets are on sale for the event next month at Chase Center.

A man with short hair and a beard smiles while standing at a DJ booth. He's wearing a colorful geometric-patterned shirt against a dark background.
Zedd, who played at Outside Lands in 2023, is set to perform at Pier 48 on Feb. 14. | Source: Jason Koerner/Getty Images
By Astrid Kane

Continuing San Francisco’s impressive streak of booking top-tier electronic musicians to perform at large-scale public events, the NBA announced Wednesday that next month’s All-Star Weekend will feature dance-pop DJ and producer Zedd, electronic duo the Chainsmokers, and a third, yet-to-be-announced artist.

The German-born Zedd will kick off the weekend on Feb. 14 at the Michelob Ultra Courtside Concert at Pier 48, a few blocks from Chase Center. Two nights later, the New York-based Chainsmokers will headline the All-Star Postgame Concert. 

Both acts have earned significant accolades. Zedd, who won a Grammy for best dance recording in 2012 for his track “Clarity,” played at Outside Lands in 2023. The Chainsmokers won the dance Grammy in 2017 for “Don’t Let Me Down” and at one point were the highest-paid DJs in the U.S. 

Two men stand side by side, one in a light blue puffer jacket and the other in a dark bomber jacket, both with short hair and beards against a plain backdrop.
The Chainsmokers were at one point the best-paid DJs in the U.S. | Source: Cinch PR

Tickets for the weekend start at $400 for three-day general admission, while a “VIP+” package that includes access to the immersive fan event NBA Crossover is going for $1,500.

In November, the NBA announced that Chase Center would host most of the weekend’s marquee events, such the Rising Stars Challenge, the All-Star Saturday Night lineup — including the three-point contest and dunk competition — and the All-Star Game itself Feb. 16. Other events, including practices and the All-Star Celebrity Game, will take place in Oakland, the Golden State Warriors’ previous home. 

This is the third time the Warriors have hosted the All-Star Weekend, and the first since 2000.

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

