Pharmageddon: Walgreens to shutter 12 San Francisco stores

While Walgreens did not say crime was a reason for the closures, some of the targeted locations have been plagued by shoplifting in recent years. The store at 5280 Geary had the highest theft rate of any Walgreens in the U.S., CNN reported in 2023. More recently, a gang of 12 thieves — seven of whom were minors — stole $84,000 in merchandise from the 1189 Potrero location and other stores in a string of heists.