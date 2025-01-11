Though the nuts are the stars of the baklava, Karabulut attends to every ingredient with the same compulsion. When I arrive on a Thursday morning so I can see the surreally transparent, tissue-thin phyllo rolling out of the $30,000 sheeter like silk, he tells me he spent the previous night watching YouTubes about flour. The three types of preservative-free, stone-ground wheat flours he uses include an ancient variety from Mesopotamia (“it’s 500, maybe 1,000 years old”). He believes each one adds a different element to the baklava, from the crisp to the shine.



Then there’s the butter, made from sheep’s milk Karabulut gets from a Turkish dairy started by his father’s cousin, the owner of a cheese factory. “We have like 2,000 sheep now,” he says, thumbing again through his iPhone pics (which, tellingly, do not appear to feature anything unrelated to baklava, like a family member or a cat). This time, he lands on a video of adorable lambs. “To make great butter, you need the best milk. Springtime has the most nutrient-dense green grass,” he says, “which is why I make butter only once a year.”



I get the sense that Karabulut throws himself into things — perhaps at random. Prior to Baklavastory, he had a limo company (which explains his Kardashian-level black Cadillac Escalade parked across the street), ran a toy business out of kiosks at local malls, and sold handmade sandals from Nicaragua. Apparently, the next, most obvious choice, was to start a baklava business. Having never worked in a kitchen, he dove in deep, apprenticing with baklava makers in Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Greece, and Egypt.

