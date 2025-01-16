Fire at Moss Landing Power Plant forces evacuations, Highway 1 closure

Officials issued evacuation orders Thursday night after a fire broke out at the Moss Landing Power Plant.

Monterey County officials urged residents in the area to close windows and doors and turn off air conditioning systems “out of an abundance of caution.” Santa Cruz County issued similar advice, telling residents to stay indoors, KSBW reported.

Approximately 1,500 people living near the facility were told to leave their homes. The fire was almost out around 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Mercury News. It had been prevented from spreading beyond the plant, which is 77 miles south of San Francisco.

The natural-gas-powered plant, owned by Vistra Energy, is the site of one of the world’s largest lithium-battery storage facilities.

Monterey County officials on Friday said the National Weather Service told them a plume containing the toxic chemical hydrogen fluoride was headed north. They are monitoring the air quality to determine if it is dangerous. Residents who attended an emergency meeting said there was a chemical odor throughout the night.