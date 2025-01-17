Crypto industry insiders looking to score a dinner date with Donald Trump are in luck — all they have to do is cough up $1 million.

David Sacks, perhaps San Francisco’s most prominent Trump supporter and the new president’s official AI and crypto czar, is hosting an exclusive VIP reception Friday night alongside the inaugural “Crypto Ball” in Washington, D.C.

Tickets for the VIP reception are going for $100,000. A $1 million package includes four tickets and a single admission to a future dinner with Trump, who will be sworn in as president Monday. That dinner is expected to take place in February or March, according to messages reviewed by The Standard.

The VIP reception and the ball are taking place at the same time at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, so attendees can “float between both events,” the messages said. The reception is hosted in partnership with MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super PAC.

The crypto industry, long dogged by its association with con artists and consumer fraud, is throwing the hottest inauguration party in Washington. The black-tie ball, complete with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, is being hosted by blockchain and media company BTC Inc. and advocacy group Stand With Crypto. In contrast to the reception, tickets to the sold-out ball were a relative steal at $2,500, though they’re going for multiple times that rate on the resale market.