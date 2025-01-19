Famed San Francisco chef Charles Phan, 62, has been hospitalized after suffering a serious medical emergency that resulted in a brain injury, according to sources close to his family.

Staff at Phan’s restaurants have been notified, as well as members of the local restaurant community. No additional details about his condition have been confirmed by his family, who declined to comment and asked for privacy through a spokesperson.

Phan is one of the most prominent Vietnamese American chefs and has published two cookbooks on Vietnamese cuisine during his decades-long career. The news of his hospitalization, which a source says happened Wednesday, comes as he is poised to make a much-anticipated comeback this summer, when he’s expected to reopen his lauded restaurant the Slanted Door in the Mission after a years-long closure.

Phan, a pillar of the local restaurant community for decades, debuted the pioneering restaurant in 1995 on Valencia near 16th Street. It became a national sensation for elevating Vietnamese cuisine, which was not widely known to the U.S. dining public, and for using local, high-quality ingredients.