For Bay area teens, TikTok ban is a political awakening

“It feels disrespectful to young people,” said Amber Oneto, a Riordan High junior who wants to be a lawyer. She thinks Congress is out of touch, and making a big tactical error with young people especially. “I’m a big history person, and I can sort of see where the government is coming from. But if they are worried about China, banning TikTok actually makes them more like China.”

More than a dozen teenagers from schools across the city and Bay Area told The Standard the TikTok ban represents a turning point in their trust in the U.S. government. They see a double standard in the way TikTok was singled out and put no real stock in the national security concerns Congress cited as the reason for banning the app.

For the 170 million U.S. TikTok users, 62% of whom are teenagers, the ban is personal and political.

“TikTok is terrible for mental health,” said Alex Haag, 18, a 2024 graduate of private high school Fusion Academy who thinks the addictive algorithm is a problem that merits government regulation. “But the thing about the TikTok ban is that it isn’t about mental health or the attention economy. It’s about xenophobia.”

Those are the prevailing feelings of young people in San Francisco coming to terms with the TikTok ban, which was slated to go into effect Sunday until an assurance from President-elect Donald Trump apparently bought the company more time.

Devastated. Alarmed. Annoyed. But most of all disappointed in a government that seems to them to have a xenophobic agenda.

“It’s censorship,” agrees Naomi Coffman, a Lick-Wilmerding High School sophomore. “It’s an issue of censorship and free speech, because TikTok is where people are expressing their political point of views.”

Like many other teens with whom The Standard spoke, Coffman had already been trying to cut down on her TikTok usage, which averaged around two hours a day until she set a 30-minute limit.

For teens who use TikTok but want to use it less, the ban has some appeal.

“When I first heard about it, I was like, ‘Wait, this is a total good thing,’” Coffman explains. “I won’t be tempted to be on it because I won’t be able to be on it — and no one else will either. So I’m not missing out.”

But then Coffman grew alarmed about the precedent a government ban would set.

“It’s also coming at a time when they’re already kind of in control of our bodies and what we’re doing with our own bodies and our body autonomy,” she said. “And now they want to be in charge of also the media we consume, and our brains, and be in control of our minds as well.”

Haag echoed those thoughts: “Banning TikTok could bring some benefits, but the reasons for it happening could set a dangerous precedent and be harmful going forward.”

“Me and most of my friends are pretty upset about it being banned,” Lick-Wilmerding sophomore Lauren Thompson said. “Our government [is] taking away the sense of community that so many people have.”

Thompson sees a double standard in the ban, pointing to Facebook’s privacy breaches and the massive data collection by many U.S. social media companies. “I feel like the government is afraid because TikTok is really powerful,” she said, “and it makes me kind of untrusting of our government.”

Many young people who spoke to The Standard brought up that issue, pointing to the racial undertones in a viral clip of U.S. government Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) grilling TikToK CEO Shou Zi Chew.