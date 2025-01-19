Donald Trump’s tiny San Francisco army is ready to celebrate

To say that Donald Trump outperformed expectations in San Francisco isn’t saying much. In November, he received 16% of the vote in the city, versus Kamala Harris’ 80%.

On the eve of Trump’s inauguration, however, a small but fervent group of San Franciscans is preparing to celebrate — and feeling vindicated.

The city’s Republican landscape consists of a handful of active organizations, including the official San Francisco Republican Party, the Briones Society, the Republican Club of San Francisco, and local chapters of the California Republican Assembly. There’s also the Log Cabin Republicans, which focuses on LGBT rights, the SF State College Republicans, and the SF Young Republicans.

Some Trump loyalists are hoping to make an impact in local politics, while others could wield considerable power as appointees in his administration.