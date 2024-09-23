About 70 guests showed up Tuesday to a Chinese restaurant in San Francisco’s Sunset district. They were there not only to enjoy a bowl of Hong Kong-style noodle soup but to ignite a long-shot political movement.

It was the Asian American Republican Dinner, hosted by the San Francisco Briones Society, which labels itself as moderate, as opposed to hardcore MAGA. The group chose to host the event on the city’s west side for its large, middle-class, Asian American population.

“How can we better serve Asian American interests?” Jennifer Yan, a Briones Society member and incoming Republican County Central Committee member, asked the crowd. “I know many of us are not satisfied with the current situation.”

As major political candidates court Asian American voters, Republicans in San Francisco are targeting the community’s moderate-leaning members for new blood. In Asian Americans, they see an opportunity to revitalize the long-marginalized Republican Party, which barely claims 8% of San Francisco registered voters, versus 64% for Democrats.

Since the pandemic, the number of Asian immigrant registered Republicans in the city has surged 60% over concerns about crime and public education. In March, Briones Society members won in a landslide in elections for the Republican Party governing board, signaling a wave of moderate change. Two of the top winners were Chinese Americans, including Yan.