He declined to share further details, asking for privacy for his son and their family.

Family identified the victim as Martin Olive, owner and founder of the Vapor Room , a longtime dispensary at 79 Ninth St. His father, Diego Olive, told The Standard that Martin was in “bad shape, but not terrible shape.”

The altercation unfolded over multiple hours in SoMa. Officers first found a victim with gunshot wounds being treated by paramedics just before 5 p.m.

A shooting near Mission and Ninth streets Monday evening left one man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and ended with cops shooting the suspect dead after a standoff, San Francisco police said.

A video shared with The Standard shows two unknown people holding a piece of clothing to the bloodied face of the man identified as the dispensary owner as he cried, “Oh my God, help me.” A heavy trail of blood flowed down the sidewalk next to the man, who was lying on his back.

The suspect was “suffering from life-threatening injuries” when officers entered the building before he was later pronounced dead by paramedics, police said. Officers recovered a firearm at the scene.

“The suspect failed to comply and refused to exit the building,” the SFPD said in an emailed statement. “During this contact, an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Hours later, the man suspected of shooting Olive was dead after a standoff with police in a nearby building. Police said that the unidentified shooter refused to surrender and leave the building.

Go Go Market & Deli cashier Sultan Alrayashi said he remembered hearing gunshots around 4:50 p.m.

“I heard like five of them, pop, pop, pop,” Alrayashi said. “I was scared to go outside at first. I went out like five minutes later.”

In an Instagram post, Olive’s friend Tina Gordon, a cannabis cultivator in Humboldt County, spoke to her followers Tuesday as she drove down to San Francisco after learning of the shooting.

According to Gordon, Olive was standing outside the shop during a smoke break when a person rode up on an electric bicycle and fired seven shots, with bullets striking him in the face, ear, wrist, and lung.

After the shooting, the suspect entered an apartment building above the shop using a key, Gordon said.

“It’s a total miracle that he is alive,” Gordon said. She called for community support as he faces a lengthy recovery period.

“Martin’s going to need a lot of support, friendship, and patience to get through this,” she said. “He’s going to need love and dedication and devotion.”

According to a GoFundMe fund-raising campaign set up by a friend, Olive previously survived a brain aneurysm. He is in the ICU but is expected to survive, the page said.

The incident is being investigated by multiple agencies, including the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, SFPD’s Investigative Services Division, the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, SFPD’s Internal Affairs Division, and the Department of Police Accountability.



Police announced they will hold a town hall meeting about the shooting within 10 days as part of their commitment to transparency and accountability.