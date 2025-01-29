Photos: The low-key eclectic fashion of SF’s Art Week

Deconstructed office clothes paired with sweatshirts blurred the boundary between polished and disheveled. Other binaries were playfully disrupted: feminine and masculine, simple and eclectic, utilitarian and extra. I saw clothes that had been torn up just to be put back together. There were Burning Man people and their big sparkly or fur coats peppered in. I saw a dress held together with safety pins and a bag made of bottle tabs. Many were sourced from local vintage shops, while others were from local designers, and most came with a story.

Artist Eunnuri Lee gushed over local designer Joey Ehren, who had created a cascading dress of frill and bow. “I do also model. But only for this brand,” she said as she tossed her hair over her shoulder. The vibe was significantly more casual than at Art Week’s headlining events, FOG and ICA, but the fashion was deliberate. This is the type of style that is thoughtful in the details, like the brown shoes that matched the crossbody bag and nothing else. Or the red skirt subtly matched to a red lip.