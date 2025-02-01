Politics are dividing our city, down to the doughnut

Other Redditers took a principled stand in defense of George’s Donuts, pointing out the hypocrisy of canceling one’s order for Valrhona chocolate crullers while likely typing on an Apple device. “If you truly want to NOT support someone that is actively supporting The White House,” yankeevandal wrote, “then you’re going to have to start deleting a lot of things from your life. Delete Facebook, Instagram, ChatGPT, X/Twitter, and when you’re done with that throw your iPhone and MacBook away because, yes, Tim Cook was at the inauguration as was Bezos, so yeah no Whole Foods or Amazon/AWS either. Also the most obvious one, sell your Tesla.”



Not everyone heeded this advice. On Wednesday, Marcia Gagliardi used Meta-owned Instagram to link to her popular newsletter Tablehopper, where she indignantly wrote that she had cancelled her press RSVP for a tasting at George’s and would be sticking with Bob’s Donuts. “I know, some folks will just want to go eat the doughnuts and forget about the whole mess, but personally, I can’t and won’t,” she wrote. “That’s not why I live in San Francisco, and this is not the version of America I’m going to idly sit by and watch people buy into and sell out for. It makes food taste terrible.”