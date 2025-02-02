Gallery of 8 photos

Expand photo Click arrows to view

the slideshow Swipe

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 8 Go to previous photo Go to next photo

Known for its signature candy chews, Dewar's is a 1909 ice cream fountain. | Source: Jennifer Emerling for The Standard

Elayne Newman, 10, browses at Dewar's. | Source: Jennifer Emerling for The Standard

The patio at Pyrenees Cafe. | Source: Jennifer Emerling for The Standard

The historic Fox Theater is the local arts hub.

| Source: Jennifer Emerling for The Standard

A sign welcomes visitors to downtown. | Source: Jennifer Emerling for The Standard

The Farmers Daughter Suite is one of the more elaborate rooms at the Padre Hotel. | Source: Jennifer Emerling for The Standard

Neon lights line the Pyrenees Cafe. | Source: Jennifer Emerling for The Standard