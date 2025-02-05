In Eat Here Now, we serve up the newest, the buzziest, or simply the rediscovered in SF restaurants. If you can pick only one place to eat at this week — go here (or here or here).

Sometimes, it’s fun to recognize almost nothing on the menu.

This is how I felt at Sofiya, which claims to be the only restaurant in San Francisco serving the cuisine of Uzbekistan, the landlocked Central Asian nation that was formerly part of the Soviet Union. In its two-tiered dining room at the edge of Lower Nob Hill, festooned with polychromatic, traditional Uzbek dresses, I was confronted with unfamiliar items that turned out to be familiar comfort foods by another name, from pilaf to dumplings.

Ordering on a whim only to have an a-ha moment is the best kind of dining. But should you be looking for guidance, the team at 4-month-old Sofiya is prepared to help. Joe Achmed considers his job to be half restaurant manager, half educator. “Uzbek food is not very common in San Francisco,” he said.

Sofiya is both halal and meat-forward, so while there is no pork, there are plenty of soft, fragrant lamb and beef kebabs, along with manti, steamed beef-and-onion dumplings that eat like Nepalese momos (four for $20).