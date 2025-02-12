And then there’s the pho. Though the chicken version ($16) is popular for good reason, the showstopper is the pho with an entire beef rib ($19), which is ready to devour however you see fit, though there is no delicate way possible. But it’s the broth that tells the tale: It’s clean and beefy, without any cloying flavors, and making it requires a ton of bones, all of which end up in the compost bin. “The trash collectors complain that it’s too heavy,” Le laughs. (Should you think, in the face of the rather aggressive beef-rib pho, that Le is for carnivores only, note that the menu proudly features almost 20 vegan items.)



You get the sense that Le is rarely idle. When she’s not at the restaurant, she caters. Because she worked for the Vietnamese Consulate for 20 years, she was recently asked to serve dinner for 300 officials in celebration of Lunar New Year. When those officials are in town, they stop by her restaurant for off-menu comforts, such as hot-and-sour clam soup and pork-belly clay pot.