The San Francisco Standard
Free rides on Muni this weekend as major events unleash traffic chaos

The image shows a crowded bus with many people tightly packed near its doors, some wearing jackets and hats, and others standing close together inside the vehicle.
Muni buses and trains will be free Saturday and Sunday. | Source: Jeremy Chen/The Standard
By George Kelly

There will be free Muni service Saturday and Sunday to accommodate crowds expected for the Lunar New Year and NBA All-Star events, transit officials announced.

The cash-strapped San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will waive fares on Muni buses and trains cars from 12:01 a.m. Saturday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Regular fares will remain in effect for the cable car system throughout the weekend.

Saturday’s Lunar New Year parade, centered in Chinatown, is expected to draw around 200,000 people.

NBA events will take place at various locations throughout San Francisco, culminating with the All-Star Game on Sunday at Chase Center.

Driving downtown will be difficult due to temporary street closures for the special events. Several blocks will be closed around the Chase Center and Moscone Center for NBA events, while parts of Market Street and the Financial District will be shut for the Lunar New Year parade.

Muni bus lines will be rerouted downtown due to the parade. Buses that usually make Market Street stops will instead travel on Mission Street.

The SFMTA has a deal for motorists, too: The agency is offering free two-hour parking this month at the Portsmouth garage.

Visit the SFMTA website for Lunar New Year transit updates and NBA All-Star transportation details.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

