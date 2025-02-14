As China Live expands to Silicon Valley, it’s being evicted in SF

As prolific chef and restaurateur George Chen moves to expand his empire to Silicon Valley, his most well-known restaurant, China Live, is once again at risk of closure.

The multilevel restaurant on the edge of Chinatown is being sued for $1.1 million in unpaid rent and is being evicted, court documents filed in late January reveal. The motion alleges Chen has not paid rent since September.

Chen disputes that he owed rent payments during that period because a jury trial to settle the lawsuit, which was originally set to start in August, is yet to begin. “We are not paying rent because we’re legally not liable while in litigation,” Chen said via text. Chen said he is close to reaching a settlement, which would also resolve the possible eviction.

The move to evict comes just weeks after Chen and his wife, Cindy Wong-Chen, announced plans to open a second food hall, Asia Live, at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara.