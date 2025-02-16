Favorite noodle soup spot: My Canh, 626 Broadway, North Beach

No matter the time of day, Nasir’s order at this hole in the wall on Broadway rarely changes: the No. 25, rare steak and noodle soup. “During my early days in the industry when we would finish very late into the night, the team would hit up My Canh almost every day,” Nasir says. “On off days, you’ll still find me there, sometimes as early as 10 a.m., because who doesn’t like pho for breakfast?” Ask for housemade chile oil to add an extra kick to the broth, and don’t forget to grab a Vietnamese iced coffee on your way out.