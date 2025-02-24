Across the country, protesters are shouting down Tesla showrooms and Cybertrucks . Stickers proclaiming “ I bought this before Elon went crazy ” are flying off the shelves. A recent poll showed that nearly half of U.S. voters have been dissuaded from buying a Tesla as a result of current events, and the company’s stock price has dropped nearly $100 per share since Trump took office.

Once an uncomplicated status symbol with a climate-conscious edge, the electric vehicles are increasingly perceived as an embodiment of Elon Musk, the company’s CEO and President Donald Trump’s chief hatchet man in dismantling the U.S. government as we know it.

We pulled up to the city’s most popular Tesla supercharging station, off Geary, and asked 41 drivers what they think. Here’s a breakdown.

In San Francisco, opinions among Tesla owners vary: There are those who love Musk, those who don’t care about politics, and those who abhor Musk but adore self-driving.

‘I am very embarrassed’

Patrick Levesque has also turned against Musk and says he will not renew his lease when it expires in three months.

“I am very embarrassed,” said John Newmeyer, an essayist who has had his Tesla for five years. “He’s gone into an area he doesn’t belong in and caused a lot of damage.”

Immediately upon taking office last month as the head of DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk offered buyouts to every employee in the federal government and has since fired 30,000.

“I got the lease two years ago, and I was hesitant then,” Levesque said. “The nail in the coffin was the election cycle meddling before the results were even in.”

“I wouldn’t own a Tesla just because of recent events,” said Isabella Maytorena, a laboratory assistant who often drives her boyfriend’s Tesla. “At the beginning, I was like, ‘Oh, OK, maybe it’ll work out.’ But I spend too much time on TikTok watching theories about what could happen. The way he’s swarming the government is so sketchy and doesn’t give me a good feeling.”

“Every single time I get in, I think about it,” said Heidi Stone, a fitness trainer who got a Tesla lease two months before the election and is thinking about trading in the car. “I knew he was a flawed person. I don’t think I knew how flawed. There’s a level of evil there. People felt like they were doing something good by buying a Tesla. Now you feel like you are participating.”