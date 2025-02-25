DOGE at City Hall was YouTuber’s ‘liberal meltdown’ stunt

Danny Mullen, who has 844,000 YouTube subscribers, posted a video Monday showing himself dressed in a Make America Great Again hat and Dogecoin T-shirt as he, a garishly dressed henchman and a cameraperson accosted city workers, accusing them of fraud and corruption.

A trio of DOGE impersonators who this month barged into San Francisco City Hall demanding computer files from staffers have revealed themselves as YouTube pranksters.

Most of the city workers in the footage respond calmly and skeptically to the intruders. “I’m sorry I don’t have more time for you,” one man says after they enter his office. “It was refreshing to see you here.”

“What are you working on today, dude?” Mullen asks one worker seated at a computer after saying he’s from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. “Sending tampons to dolphins in Timbuktu?”

That video aligns with a Feb. 14 incident at City Hall in which three men wearing MAGA and DOGE apparel apparently tried and failed to access government records, then fled before law enforcement arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The video shows Mullen and his cronies reacting the next day to press coverage of their stunt.

Reddit users criticized the attempt at satire.

“Maybe next time they can impersonate someone with an ounce of comedic whit [sic],” one comment said.

Mullen and his team did not respond to requests for comment.

The Sheriff’s Department said on Feb. 18 that it was investigating the incident.

“The men were verbally aggressive, insulted staff, and were unable to produce any formal identification,” the department said.

On Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s spokesperson Tara Moriarty said the department expected to finish its investigation. She cited a law that prohibits interfering with public business and intentionally obstructing government employees.

“While some City employees may have been concerned by the disruption to their work, it’s important to remember that San Francisco prides itself on its dedication to freedom of speech and expression,” Moriarty said. However, parts of Mullen’s video “were carried out in areas where City employees have an expectation of personal workspace safety,” she said.

The disruption at City Hall came after a man seen wearing an “ICE” windbreaker and “Trump won” hat Feb. 6 in a Mission taqueria was called a “terrorist” by Supervisor Jackie Fielder. That man was identified by The Standard as Daniel Goodwyn, 36, president of the San Francisco chapter of the California Republican Assembly.