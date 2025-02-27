Maxx Crosby? Myles Garrett? Why the 49ers may go shopping for a dominant defensive end

The Chargers’ Joey Bosa is the most obvious candidate and likely wouldn’t need to be acquired via trade because he might be a salary-cap casualty. It is easy to imagine him lining up opposite his brother, Nick, and the 49ers might be able to land him without much of a bidding war given Joey’s injury issues the past few years.



But I’m not sure how high the 49ers would go for a 29-year-old who has played only 24 regular-season games the last three seasons. They cut Arik Armstead last offseason after he refused to take a big pay cut following an injury-plagued season. And Hargrave, who was signed at about the same age Joey Bosa is now, hit a swift performance drop as his body seemed to wear down. This would be a similar reason for the 49ers not to go after 30-year-old Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who has been given permission to seek a trade.



Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, probably the best defensive lineman in the league, has also requested a trade, but the Browns have repeatedly said they’re not moving him. That could change, but Garrett would cost a lot more than the 49ers’ 11th pick, and then the 49ers would have to pay him, too. I’m sure the 49ers have daydreamed about a Garrett–Nick Bosa team-up, but I’m not sure how they could do this.



Three more names: What if the Bengals’ salary crunch forces them to look into trading defensive end Trey Hendrickson? A cheaper option: The 49ers went hard after Khalil Mack before the Raiders traded him to Chicago in 2018; they might be able to get him a lot less expensively now. Or, on a similar theme — if Mark Davis would even consider sending one of his stars to the 49ers this time around — what if Maxx Crosby wants out of Las Vegas?



Crosby, at 27, is several years younger than every other name mentioned here and is under contract for this year and next. Though, as with most big-name trades, he’d likely expect an extension and raise when and if he lands with a new team, and he’d deserve it.



Crosby would be the ideal target for the 49ers, who are short of prime defensive stars. Right now, it’s only Bosa, Fred Warner, and Deommodore Lenoir. But that also means Crosby is that much more valuable to the Raiders, and to anybody else who might try to trade for him.



The 49ers need to monitor the market, though. They will be prudent. They will prioritize Purdy’s contract and the draft. They have other positional needs. But if the trade market really heats up and there’s a star DE who signals that he’d like to end up with the 49ers, they can’t sit it out. And, at some point, if they want to win the Super Bowl in February, to hell with the new financial constraints.