As cofounder of Our Mindful Home, a startup that helps people detox from microplastics and other chemicals, Celinski is primed to pay attention to invisible intruders. “Most parents don’t realize the impact toys, furniture, and even clothing can have on air quality until it’s measured,” she said.

After opening some doors and windows, the monitors registered the air quality as normal. But Celinski was shaken. “It’s shocking that a toy meant for kids could emit harmful chemicals,” she said. “We got rid of the plushie. I wasn’t willing to risk my daughter’s health over it.”

Elle Celinski’s 7-year-old daughter got a bright-pink stuffed animal from her uncle for Christmas. It was a sweet gesture, said Celinski, who lives in Marin. But within hours of bringing the toy home, Celinski’s two air monitors spiked, registering high levels of volatile organic compounds — airborne chemicals emitted when plastic products fresh off the factory line begin to break down or “off gas.” Suspecting the toy was the culprit, she removed it from the house.

This has led to a surge of consumer products and services promising to de-plastify your life, including kits from Don’t Die health-cult leader Bryan Johnson ; a mail-in urine test kit from Million Marker; PlasticList , a compendium that lists the volume of microplastics in everyday products, founded by ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman; Tap Score, a drinking water test; and Celinski’s Marie Kondo-style detox service, geared specifically to parents of young children.

Recent reports on the dangers of black plastic kitchen utensils and how polypropylene tea bags leach billions of microplastics into every cup have heightened anxiety — not to mention the news this month that scientists have found microplastics in our brains, too.

“Microplastics have been found in human lungs, blood, and even testicles,” said Dr. Tracey J. Woodruff, a professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at UCSF and a former scientist for the Environmental Protection Agency, who has published papers about how microplastics affect human health. “They’re entering our air, water, and food supply.”

Over the past year, microplastics — particles less than 5mm in size — have become the bogeymen of the wellness world. When many plastic products degrade due to use, friction, or wear, they release airborne particulates that can damage health. Plastic production has doubled since 2008, and a growing body of research has linked microplastic exposure to inflammation, hormone disruption, and cardiovascular disease.

“Kids, age zero to 5, are uniquely vulnerable — it can really impact their development,” said Amelia Mohn Meyer, an environmental scientist who co-leads the Plastics and Health Working Group at Stanford University.

Woodruff explains that children are more vulnerable to microplastic exposure than adults “because they breathe more per body weight and are more exposed to dust, a home for microplastics.”

Celinski’s interest is personal; in her 30s, she was diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome, which makes her hypersensitive to environmental chemicals — a whiff of Clorox triggers a migraine. Overhauling her home became survival: swapping plastic Tupperware for glass, nonstick pans for cast iron to eliminate plastic forever chemicals, or PFAS, and the plastic shower curtain for a nontoxic alternative. Even her beloved Berkey water filter had to go, after she learned the EPA classified the silver in it as a pesticide. “I thought we were doing great, “ she said. “You really have to dig into the research.”

This was the driving force behind Our Mindful Home. “You can’t control your office or your kid’s school, but you can control what happens inside your home,” Celinski said.

Celinski met her cofounder, Abbi Adams, a child clinical psychologist and mother of four, at their kids’ school in Marin. They bonded over their passion for wellness and the exhausting reality of keeping up to date on scientific research. “Why isn’t there a ‘home detox’ service, like ‘The Home Edit,’ a TV and book series about decluttering, but for toxins?” mused Celinski.

In a world where the ultra-wealthy can hire pantry interior designers and water sommeliers, or drop millions to be kidnapped (for fun!), this was a clear business opportunity.

“No one was addressing the toxins in everyday household items — there was a gap in education and services,” said Adams. The closest thing the two women could find to what they wanted was the organization Lightwork Home Health, a side hustle of Andy and Alexa Bromberg, an Austin-based couple who work in crypto and tech.

Adams and Celinski soft-launched Our Mindful Home in November, offering $500 detox “edits” for friends of friends. They weren’t sure what the demand would be. They had seven bookings their first week.

“Some clients are health-conscious from the start, while others come to us after facing a health scare,” said Celinski. “Our clients are high-net-worth families, but the health concerns we address apply to everyone.”

The two start each consultation with a 30-minute Zoom call, followed by a two-hour in-home assessment. “We take inventory of everything — from tea bags in the pantry to air-quality monitors and even gym flooring,” said Celinski.

Post-visit, clients receive an itemized room-by-room proposal, covering all recommendations, from ditching scented candles to upgrading air purifiers. In the kitchen, this might cover cleaning products, paper goods, utensils, and blenders — Adams and Celinski suggest three vetted product options per category. “There are so many scammy products in this space,” Celinski said. “We filter through the noise so people don’t get misled.”