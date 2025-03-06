Peking duck pizza? Chinatown’s new slice shop will make you a believer

If you ask Eric Ehler where the APB pizza got its name, he’ll tell you it’s a nod to the ‘A’ala Park Bastards skate shop in Honolulu. Knowing the reference isn’t a prerequisite to enjoying the sweet-savory slice, which features shoyu-glazed Spam, jalapeño, and pineapple. But you do appreciate it even more once you get that it’s a trifecta of homages: to Hawaiian-style pizza, Ehler’s love of skateboarding, and the Outta Sight chef’s ties to the islands.

Unsurprisingly, Ehler loves a good callback — and Outta Sight Pizza II, his popular slice shop’s new outpost in Chinatown, is proof. The Madonna pizza earned its name for being a little “naughtier, gussied up version of something that’s pretty normal.” Slices topped with Peking-inspired duck are a nod to the neighborhood. And the kitschy decor — ’90s-era Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle figurines, Pizza Hut lamps, and a TV with “Mulan” on loop — makes the location a paradise of if-you-know-you-know references for adults of a certain age. “I wanted to have a menu that young Asian folks from Chinatown or who have a connection to here would recognize things and say, ‘That’s super cool,’” Ehler says.