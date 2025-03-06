Souvla manager killed pedestrian on freeway in suspected DUI

The general manager of a popular Greek fast-casual chain has been identified as the suspected drunk driver who on Monday struck and killed a man who had exited a vehicle on Interstate 280.
Robert Anies, 33, was booked into county jail Monday for a DUI causing injury. The California Highway Patrol confirmed that Anies was the driver in Monday’s crash on I-280.
Anies’ LinkedIn page shows that he is a senior general manager at Souvla, a restaurant chain with six locations in the Bay Area. Reached by phone, Anies said he was not answering questions about the incident.
Anies has no public records of arrests or criminal activity.
A spokesperson for Souvla did not provide a comment by publication time.
The collision occurred around 12:09 a.m. on southbound I-280 just north of the Geneva Avenue on-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Andrews. When confronted by an officer, Anies displayed “objective symptoms of impairment,” Andrews said.
Officials said a man had exited a Nissan Sentra that was pulled over on the right shoulder and was walking in the traffic lanes when he was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze.
The victim was identified as Nathaniel Rosas, 26, of San Mateo County, according to the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Rosas was pronounced dead at the scene, Andrews said.