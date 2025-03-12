Herzallah, who grew up in Jordan, where his mother is from, was in the bacon business first. He managed the Pork Store Cafe on 16th Street for years before buying it in 2013. Then, in 2021, he leased the space next door so he could open the restaurant he’d always wanted: one focused on the Palestinian food of his father’s family, who hail from Gaza. There was something about the upside down of the pandemic that emboldened him. “It gave me the guts to say, ‘Screw it’ and take the chance,” he says.



It took a visit from his mother, combined with input from his American wife, to come up with recipes that maintain traditional flavors but are served like tapas and better suited to our culture of convenience. Thus, the “rolled bites” section of the menu. Musakhan, a classic Palestinian dish, is typically pieces of bone-in, sumac-and-olive-oil-sopped chicken, and loads of sauteed onions, served atop flatbread that is meant to be ripped and rolled up. At Freekeh, the chicken is boneless and wrapped and sliced “like sushi,” ready to pop into your mouth ($18). Mansaf, a Jordanian dish usually reserved for celebratory feasts, is served on a big platter with rice and chunks of lamb. “You ball it up in your hand and dip it in yogurt,” Herzallah says of the traditional presentation. At Freekeh, it’s also pre-wrapped ($21).