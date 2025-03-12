The moon will turn a deep copper color for several hours Thursday night. It won’t be because the world is ending and a plague of frogs is looming but because a total lunar eclipse — the first visible from the Bay Area in three years — will be upon us.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, in which the sun is darkened for a few minutes, a lunar eclipse creeps toward completion. Although the forecast calls for rain, any breaks in the clouds will allow viewers in Northern California to view this rare celestial phenomenon starting at 8:57 p.m. The so-called blood moon, as it passes through the Earth’s shadow, will begin at 10:09 p.m. and achieve its darkest state by 11:26 p.m., at which point the process will appear to reverse.