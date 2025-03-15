The 49ers trade running back Jordan Mason to close a busy day

The 49ers will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick from Minnesota and, perhaps more notably, a second fifth-rounder in this upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. That selection, No. 160, comes via a pick swap — the 49ers sent the Vikings No. 187 in the sixth round.

Saturday opened with the 49ers making a shocking backfield transaction — they re-signed fullback Kyle Juszczyk five days after an emotional goodbye — and ended with them making an expected one: Running back Jordan Mason is headed to the Minnesota Vikings via trade.

Consider that the 49ers have drafted stalwarts like George Kittle, Deommodore Lenoir, Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga in the fifth round. Another pick there — the 49ers received a fifth-rounder by trading receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders — translates to solid value for the 49ers. In fact, Mason fetched a similar price in overall draft-pick point value as Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson Jr., two running backs the 49ers had traded for fifth-round picks in prior years.

The 49ers placed the second-round tender on Mason, who was a pending restricted free agent, before the start of the new league year last week. That offer was for $5.3 million and would’ve earned the 49ers a second-round pick had another team outbid them for Mason. General manager John Lynch did this not because the 49ers planned to keep Mason but rather to ensure the 49ers wouldn’t lose him without compensation, as would’ve almost certainly been the case had the 49ers extended only the $3.3 million original-round tender.