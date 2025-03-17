Among the more striking works is Cameron Moberg’s “3D Crab,” which will be painted on the roadbed to appear as though it’s approaching the viewer with its claws out, ready to snap. The massive octopus sculpture going up near the entrance to the San Francisco Zoo will serve double duty as a climbing feature for children. Inspired by a Japanese artwork known as “My Wind Phone,” Sarah Grimm and Jamae Tasker’s “Ocean Calling” will consist of a phone booth meant to encourage people to “speak” with lost loved ones.