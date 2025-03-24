Take Dmitri, whom we found sunbathing, in glasses and a cowboy hat, at the Conservatory of Flowers. He declined to share his last name because he was skipping work after being dismissed from jury duty. “Instead of telling my boss, I got the rest of the day off,” he said. “It was definitely inspired by the weather.”

On Monday, as the temperature hit 70 for the first time in months and the sun blazed over the city, those who could take the day off headed straight to the beach. And many who couldn’t did the next best thing: They took their laptops to the park to “work” in the sunshine.

As soon as he was released by the court, he went home, changed into a more fitting outfit, packed some La Croix, and biked over to the park. His plans for the rest of the afternoon consisted of listening to audiobooks and sipping on flavored sparkling water. “It’s not normally this warm, so you gotta enjoy it. It won’t last.”

Nearby sat Juliette, a tech worker who had told her boss she couldn’t clock in because she had family visiting from out of town. What she actually had was a need for vitamin D. She came to the conservatory to bask in the sun on a picnic blanket with some of her favorite snacks. “It was initially going to be half the day,” she said, “but then it extended.”