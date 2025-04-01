Bob Lee’s family sues his killer, family for alleged cover up in tech exec’s murder

According to prosecutors, Momeni picked up Lee from an apartment building in his BMW Z4 Roaster and drove him to a secluded area where he stabbed Lee with a kitchen knife taken from his sister’s home. The lawsuit claims Momeni’s family members later helped him store the BMW away from his home so investigators couldn’t immediately find it. Lee’s family also alleges that Momeni’s family tried to sell the car and deleted information from their cellphones to further conceal evidence.