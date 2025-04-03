Eat Here Now is a first look at some of the newest, hottest restaurants around – the ones we think are worth visiting. We dine once, serve forth our thoughts, and let you take it from there.



The new Turtle Tower has two things that anyone with a beating heart should love: a great comeback story and legendary bowls of noodle soup. A few weeks ago, the hallowed Vietnamese restaurant, which closed its original Tenderloin location in 2023, victoriously reopened in the Financial District. From Day One, the reopening has caused a fervor.



While I wait to be seated one day in March, a desperate table-seeker tries to connive her way into getting a future reservation despite the fact that the restaurant does not take them. By 11:30 a.m., only 30 minutes after the doors open, every seat is full with a Richard Scarry “Busytown” customer mix — tow truck drivers, cops, MUNI operators, downtown office workers, and politicians like former Supervisor Jane Kim and current City Administrator Carmen Chu. The other day, the restaurant even hosted a couple of famed comedians, Ali Wong and Bill Hader.