Turtle Tower, one of San Francisco’s most beloved destinations for steaming bowls of chicken pho, celebrated its soft reopening just one week ago but already has welcomed a pair of Hollywood stars.

On Tuesday, San Francisco-born comedian and actress Ali Wong dined at the Financial District restaurant with her boyfriend, fellow comedian Bill Hader, staff confirmed. Wong ordered canh ga chien, or Hanoi-style fried chicken wings, and the restaurant’s most famous dish, pho ga, a comforting bowl of rice noodle soup made with free-range chicken.

The visit didn’t come as a complete surprise to the restaurant’s staff, as Wong has been a regular Turtle Tower diner there for two decades. In an episode of “Hot Ones,” the “Always Be My Maybe” star, who grew up in Pac-Heights, crowned Turtle Tower’s chicken pho one of the top four noodle soups of all time, in part because it can be ordered with dark meat only.