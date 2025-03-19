Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Food & Drink

Ali Wong brought her boyfriend Bill Hader to the new Turtle Tower

The comedian and actress, a Pac-Heights native, has said the newly reopened restaurant's chicken pho is one of the best noodle soups of all time.

A person with long dark hair, wearing glasses and a beige dress, smiles against a backdrop featuring yellow "DGA Awards" text and logos.
San Francisco native Ali Wong paid a visit to Turtle Tower for a bowl of pho ga and Hanoi-style chicken wings. | Source: Maya Dehlin Spach
By Lauren Saria and Sara Deseran

Turtle Tower, one of San Francisco’s most beloved destinations for steaming bowls of chicken pho, celebrated its soft reopening just one week ago but already has welcomed a pair of Hollywood stars. 

On Tuesday, San Francisco-born comedian and actress Ali Wong dined at the Financial District restaurant with her boyfriend, fellow comedian Bill Hader, staff confirmed. Wong ordered canh ga chien, or Hanoi-style fried chicken wings, and the restaurant’s most famous dish, pho ga, a comforting bowl of rice noodle soup made with free-range chicken. 

The visit didn’t come as a complete surprise to the restaurant’s staff, as Wong has been a regular Turtle Tower diner there for two decades. In an episode of “Hot Ones,” the “Always Be My Maybe” star, who grew up in Pac-Heights, crowned Turtle Tower’s chicken pho one of the top four noodle soups of all time, in part because it can be ordered with dark meat only. 

Related

A woman with a vibrant headscarf smiles while adding chili to her noodle bowl at a restaurant, surrounded by drinks and diners at nearby tables.
The city’s best noodle spots — for ramen, pho, and more — according to a panel of pros

In a post on Instagram, the restaurant thanked Wong and Hader for their support. 

After debuting in 1999, Turtle Tower expanded to several locations in the city, including SoMa and the Outer Richmond; the original Tenderloin outpost closed in September 2023. The last remaining restaurant shuttered in November 2023. Turtle Tower’s return — to a far more upscale location, in the former home of Italian restaurant Barbacco at 220 California St. — has delighted fans, who have packed the long, narrow dining room during its first days in business. 

Off Menu newsletter logo

Are you a foodie?

Get our editors’ top restaurant picks, access to tough reservations, heads-up on new pop-ups, and more in our Off Menu weekly newsletter.

Turtle Tower is open for lunch only, serving a limited menu of appetizers, pho, bun (vermicelli noodle plates), and dia com (rice plates). 

Lauren Saria can be reached at lsaria@sfstandard.com
Sara Deseran can be reached at sdeseran@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CelebritiesComedyFood & DrinkRestaurants